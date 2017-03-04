LaDainian Tomlinson Defends Kaepernick ... Anthem Change Ain't About Money

LaDanian Tomlinson says Colin Kaepernick is NOT ending his national anthem protest to score a new NFL contract ... saying he doesn't believe Kaep's change of heart is about money.

Kaep has reportedly decided to stand for the anthem next season because he believes there has been real change in America since he started taking a knee last year.

Some critics say that's a bunch of crap ... he's only changing because he's out with the 49ers and no team will touch him if he continues to protest.

People are divided over the issue -- but our friends at BSO have laid out 10 ways they feel Colin's protest has improved America:

1) More athletes speaking out

2) More youth aware

3) His money into programs

4) More racial injustice pointed out

5) More minds sparked

6) More prejudiced and biased media outed

7) $$$ given to shelters & homeless

8) Minority kids understanding their lives have value

9) Something that will be talked about FAR MORE than Kaep's playing career

10) Showed us before we knew how Trump America would happen