TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Fabricio Werdum Has A Huge TV In The Airport ... Here's Why

Fabricio Werdum Yes, I Brought A TV To The Airport ... Here's Why

3/5/2017 12:25 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports POP QUIZ TIME!

Why did UFC star Fabricio Werdum bring a big ass 48" TV to the airport?

A. He's holding it for a friend until they come and pick it up.

B. He's opening a stand-up comedy bar in Brazil, and bought the TV in America to bring it there.

C. He's hoping someone will try to steal the TV, so he can practice kicking the hell out of people.

D. He likes his in-flight entertainment BIG.

Watch the video ... find out the answer. It's pretty funny, (that's a hint, by the way).

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web