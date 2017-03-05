Jackie Warner Arrest Video Tense Moment at Gunpoint ... 'Stay in the F***ing Car!'

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Warner came face-to-face with a cop's gun during her arrest in West Hollywood, and TMZ obtained some intense video of her brief standoff with law enforcement.

The video shows an L.A. County Sheriff's deputy aiming the gun while Jackie is behind the wheel of her car. The deputy's barking commands at Jackie, like ... "stay in the f****** car!" Jackie eventually emerged, in handcuffs, a white t-shirt, and a towel wrapped around her waist.

We broke the story ... the fitness queen crashed her car in WeHo, and when cops showed up things went south. Law enforcement sources say she backed into a patrol car ... forcing a deputy to jump out of harm's way, and leading to what happened in this video.

Jackie was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. As for the towel around her waist ... we're guessing deputies put it on her. She was not wearing pants because, as sources connected to Jackie put it, she was "sleep driving" on Ambien.