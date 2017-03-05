Michael Bisping Another 'XXX' Movie In the Works ... I'm Gonna Be In It

UFC star Michael Bisping's breaking major movie news ... telling TMZ Sports there's ANOTHER 'xXx' movie in the works ... and he's been tapped to appear in it!

Bisping already had a role in the most recent installment of Vin Diesel's action franchise, "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" ... a movie that made more than $300 MILLION at the box office.

The Count says things went so well he's already been contacted for the next flick and will start filming over the summer.

He's also got another movie in the works with Gerard Butler.

Plus, that superfight with George St-Pierre.

Busy year.