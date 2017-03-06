TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
UCLA Football Coach Jim Mora Says Lonzo Ball Could Play WR For the Bruins!

UCLA Football Coach Jim Mora Lonzo Ball Could Play WR For Us! ... There's Just 1 Problem

3/6/2017 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

If Lonzo Ball wants a shot at gridiron glory, UCLA football coach Jim Mora says he could play WR for the Bruins RIGHT NOW ... there's just a couple of problems.

We spoke with Mora on his way out to Mount Kilimanjaro to work with Chris Long's Waterboys charity -- which provides drinking water to people in need in Tanzania (great organization, btw).

But with Lonzo Ball tearing up the college hoops world, we had to ask Jim if he's had ANY thoughts about trying to recruit the kid over to the football team.

"I think he's certainly got the athleticism and skill," Mora said ... "I'd put him out there at receiver in a heartbeat!"

So, what's stopping him?? Watch the clip.

And again, props to Coach Mora for the charity work ... even Trojans gotta respect it.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web