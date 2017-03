Melvin Ingram Taking My Talents To South Beach!! Drops $25k a Month on Offseason Pad

L.A. Chargers star Melvin Ingram is doin' the offseason the right way ... renting out a HUGE house right in the heart of Miami Beach.

The 27-year-old linebacker is training in FL for next season ... and decided to kick it at a 4 bedroom crib just minutes away from his training facility, the beach, and oh yeah ... the clubs!

The Bolts captain is droppin' $25k per month for the pad ... which comes with a crazy view of the ocean and an outdoor pool.

Work hard, play hard.