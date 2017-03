John Ross' Speed Coach He Coulda Run a 4.18 ... Seriously

EXCLUSIVE

Think John Ross' record-breaking 4.22 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine was impressive??

Well, his speed coach says he coulda gone EVEN FASTER -- claiming he's certain the future NFL wide receiver coulda posted a 4.18 ... had he not cramped at the end of his run.

HE'S NOT KIDDING!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Gary Cablayan of Evo Sports Training -- who Ross tapped for his pre-NFL speed training -- and he's warning NFL corners ... better ice up.