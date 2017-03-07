Louis Tomlinson He's In for a Fight Paparazzo No Stranger to Scuffles, Lawsuits

Louis Tomlinson is in for a legal battle with the paparazzo he allegedly attacked ... because the guy has sued in the past for a similar incident.

TMZ broke the story ... Karl Larsen -- the photog who says Tomlinson smashed his head on the floor Friday at LAX -- sued a company that produced a Lana Del Rey music vid in 2014, claiming 3 of its employees roughed him up for snapping pics of the shoot.

Larsen was taking photos of LDR near the LA river when 3 men from Black Hand Cinema allegedly accosted him. As you can see from the video ... things got pretty intense.

Larsen claimed the men shoved and jerked him and used a box cutter to slice his finger and take his camera ... then made him erase the memory card. He sued for $1 million, but the case was later dismissed ... which is generally code for settlement.

As we reported, Larsen has already lawyered up in the Tomlinson case, hiring Gloria Allred.

We're guessing Tomlinson's legal team will do what it takes to get Larsen's Howard Stern interview before the jury.