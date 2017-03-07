Tyron Woodley Giving UFC Belt To Woman Who Inspired Me Before Fight

Tyron Woodley said an emotional pre-fight encounter with a woman whose daughter recently died inspired him in the 5th round at UFC 209 ... and he's shipping her his championship belt.

It's a pretty incredible story ... Woodley says the woman (who works at T-Mobile Arena where the fight was being held) approached him before UFC 209 and told him that she had lost her daughter recently and watching his fights had helped her get through the tough times.

Woodley says he thought about the woman and her family during the fight and it motivated him in the championship rounds.

After defeating Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Woodley says his team tracked down the woman -- and he plans to send her his belt because he knows how much it means to her.

Pretty dope.