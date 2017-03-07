Ex-USC Linebacker Off the Hook In L.A. Rape Case ... Still Charges In Utah

Ex-USC football player Osa Masina will NOT be charged with rape in Los Angeles with prosecutors citing lack of evidence ... but he's still facing charges in Utah.
As we previously reported, Masina was investigated over an alleged July 2016 incident in which the female accuser claims Masina and another USC football player, Don Hill, raped her while she was passed out after drinking and doing drugs all day.
Masina adamantly denied raping the woman -- and told investigators she had consented to the sex acts.
Now, prosecutors say the investigation is complete and Masina will not be hit with charges. Here's why:
"Due to the victim's description of the amount of controlled substances and alcohol consumed by the suspects, as well as Masina's statements, there is insufficient evidence to prove they knew or should have known that she was unable to legally consent."
Prosecutors add, "There is insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
As for the case in Utah, Masina has been charged with forcible rape and forcible sodomy for another incident with the same woman a week after the L.A. incident.
The trial is set to begin later this month.
Masina and Hill were both kicked off the USC football team.