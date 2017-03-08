'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Cops Called To Keep The Peace ... After Fight With Mom

EXCLUSIVE

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl is back to her pre-Dr. Phil days ... because cops say they were called to her house and watched her yell and cuss at her mom right in front of them.

Law enforcement sources tell us they were called to Danielle's Boynton Beach, FL home Tuesday on a call for assistance. Danielle's 17-year-old friend, who'd allegedly been living with Danielle and her mom, Barbara, got kicked out by Barb and was giving her a hard time on the way out.

Cops say Danielle got into it with her mom too ... calling her names and cussing at her numerous times. However, things never got physical and cops left without further incident.

It's interesting ... Danielle's friend who got the boot is the same chick Danielle appeared with in Stitches' video ... wonder if mom's had enough?