Beyonce Blesses Rodney Peete ... You May Dine at My Table! (VIDEO + PHOTO)

Beyonce Blesses Rodney Peete You May Dine at My Table!

EXCLUSIVE

Rodney Peete got the BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE at dinner Tuesday night ... sitting right next to Beyonce!!!

The ex-NFL QB and his wife, Holly Robinson Peete, were all at dinner at The District By Hannah An in L.A. to celebrate Beyonce's stepfather, Richard Lawson, who turned 70!

And while everyone was celebrating Richard ... Rodney got the REAL honor -- quality time with Queen Bey.

By the way, he also stood next to B in the group photo (instead of his wife) but it's BEYONCE, so we're guessing she's cool with it.