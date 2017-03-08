Young Dolph Haters Tried to Shoot Me 'Cause I'm Rich, Biiitch!

The best $600k Young Dolph ever spent was for his 2 bulletproof vehicles because they saved his life in Charlotte, and he's expecting more threats the richer he gets.

Dolph told us about last month's shooting, where more than 100 bullets were fired into the SUV he was riding into a concert. The rapper walked away unscathed, but when he stopped by "Raq Rants" he had a message for his trigger-happy haters.

He's definitely chill, considering what he survived -- and repeatedly referred to himself, using his alter ego ... Dolph Obama. For real.