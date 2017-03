Jennifer Lopez It's Official ... Sells Mansion for $9.9 Mil!

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lopez can put the long, drawn out home sale process behind her now -- she just unloaded her Hidden Hills estate for $9.9 million.

J Lo was in the middle of escrow last week and we've learned a someone locked down the bargain deal on the 9 bed, 12 bath gated mega mansion. The buyer was repped by Emil Hartoonian of The Agency.

You'll recall J Lo first put the crib on the market back in 2015 for $17 mil.

She was repped by Brett Lawyer.