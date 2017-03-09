Snapchat & Frida Kahlo Unibrow Was Her Empowerment ... Of Course We Wanted It on Filter

Snapchat's Frida Kahlo filter was exactly as she would have wanted it, unibrow and all, says the organization that worked with Snapchat.

Millions of Snapchat users saw the International Women's Day-inspired filter Wednesday and sent it to friends as a joke. The Frida Kahlo Corporation -- which worked with Snapchat to develop the image -- isn't laughing ... company honchos tell us the brow was her empowerment and legacy.

Kim Kardashian -- the selfie queen -- also got into the Frida action, but Frida's rep, Beatriz Alvarado, says Frida was the OG selfie artist, using her portraits to tell her life story.

Kahlo died in 1954 but it's safe to say she'd be more than proud to see her famous mug on so many millennials.