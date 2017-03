BBC Interview Hijacked by Hilarious Toddlers And Frazzled Mom

Normally only tiny children pee in their pants, but a fair share of adults have just done the same thing after watching this video.

The BBC was interviewing Poli Sci professor Robert Kelly from his home about the ousting of the South Korean Prez, when 2 of his kids made surprise cameos.

The interview goes off the rails, and then the piece de resistance is when Kelly's wife bursts in.