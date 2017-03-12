Arnold Schwarzenegger Senate Run a No-Go

Breaking News

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shot down a move inside the GOP to get the former California Guv to make a run for U.S. Senate.

Arnold just said, "I'm deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California."

Schwarzenegger, the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host, and the former-former host, Donald Trump, have been going at each other for weeks, and a Schwarzenegger run would put Trump in an awkward position. The senator he would have run against, Dianne Feinstein, is a Democratic leader and strong opponent of the Prez.

The Senatorial election isn't for a year-and-a-half, so who knows ... things tend to change.