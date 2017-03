Justin Bieber to Female Fan Look at You ... You Make Me Sick

Justin Bieber was grossed out by a female fan getting all up in his space for a pic, and he let her know it ... straight up.

Justin was in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, where a young girl tried snapping a selfie of herself next to the pop star grubbing on some finger food. He lectures her on respect ... and then burns her with a harsh line.

Bieber ... don't bother him ... he's eating.