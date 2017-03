NASCAR Kyle Busch Fights Joey Logano After Kobalt 400 Spin Out

Kyle Busch thought Joey Logano did him dirty during NASCAR's Kobalt 400 race ... so he went after the guy with fists after spinning out.

Busch rushed Logano and his crew on pit road Sunday after Logano appeared to have made Busch spin out in the race ... costing him a shot at victory.

You can see Busch stomping over like he's on a mission, and that's when Logano's pit crew got involved.

Busch left the rumble fuming with a bloody forehead. Clearly he doesn't like being cut off.