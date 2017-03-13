Ex-Penn State Officials Plead Guilty In Sandusky Scandal ... Face Prison

Two former high-ranking Penn State officials each pled guilty to child endangerment for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky scandal ... and now face serious prison time.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and ex-Vice President Gary Schultz were initially charged with felonies -- but struck a deal in which they agreed to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge.

The charge still carries a maximum of 5 years in prison -- a sentencing date has not been set.

As you may recall, former Penn State graduate assistant football coach Mike McQueary alerted PSU officials when he heard Sandusky sexually assaulting a young boy in the team showers.

Both Curley and Schultz -- along with ex-PSU President Graham Spanier -- were made aware of the allegation but did not go to police. Instead, they simply told Sandusky he couldn't bring boys to campus anymore.

Schultz and Curley were arrested in 2011. Spanier was arrested the following year.

Spanier is not out of the woods. He's been charged with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor child endangerment. Jury selection in that case is set to begin next week.