Shaq Freestylin' Behind the Scenes ... At 'Inside the NBA'

How does Shaq get amped up for "Inside the NBA"? ... He freestyle raps about his co-workers!

The Diesel was spittin' bars over Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones Part II" beat as he walked through the TNT offices before a show.

Shaq rapped about everyone he encountered ... including Kenny Smith and a guy he calls "The Light-Skinned Jermaine."

Barkley was nowhere to be found ...