Snoop Dogg Mocks Presidential Assassination

Snoop Dogg takes a fake gun to a caricature of Donald Trump and shoots him in a music video.

The rapper goes in hard on the prez in the vid for "Lavender" ... depicting him as nothing but a clown who deserves to be chained up and assassinated ... or at least scared into thinking he'll be killed.

Snoop told Billboard he made the song because "Nobody's dealing with the real issue with this f****** clown as a president."

Message delivered.