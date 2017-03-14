Danny Amendola's Smokin' Hot Bahamas Trip ... With Ex-Miss USA (PHOTO GALLERY)

Danny Amendola Smokin' Hot Bahamas Trip ... With Ex-Miss USA

Danny Amendola's having a phenomenal offseason ... chillin' in the Bahamas with his beauty queen girlfriend and a bunch of other hot people ... including Jesse Metcalfe.

The New England Patriots WR has been dating Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss USA champ for about a year ... and what better way to celebrate than a tropical vacation?

Other attractive people on the trip include Jesse's actress fiancee, Cara Santana, models Devon Windsor and Nicole Harrison, DJ Rascal and more.

Chillin' with models ... the Patriot way.