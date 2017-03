Kenyon Martin LaVar Ball's $1 Billion Plan 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Heard'

EXCLUSIVE

Kenyon Martin can't help but laugh at all the outrageous comments coming from LaVar Ball's mouth -- but says one thing is undoubtedly true ... his kids can ball.

We asked Kenyon about Lavar's claim he could beat MJ in 1-on-1 and his plan to get his kids a billion dollar shoe deal ... and the ex-NBA star keeps it all the way real.

He even gives credit to LaVar for shooting for the stars.