Le'Veon Bell Calls B.S. On Lavar Ball ... Michael Jordan Would WRECK You!

Le'Veon Bell says Lavar Ball is OUT OF HIS DAMN MIND for saying he could've beaten Michael Jordan 1-on-1 back in the day ... and brought out stats to make his point.
Ball -- who played college hoops at Washington State and Cal State L.A. -- has been making headlines (again) after saying, "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan 1-on-1."
Le'Veon ain't havin' it.
"lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention...so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done."
"Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State...youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you!"
"Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls."
Think Bell's reality check will stop Lavar from speaking his mind? Yeah, neither do we.