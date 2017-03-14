Le'Veon Bell Calls B.S. On Lavar Ball Michael Jordan Would WRECK You!

Le'Veon Bell says Lavar Ball is OUT OF HIS DAMN MIND for saying he could've beaten Michael Jordan 1-on-1 back in the day ... and brought out stats to make his point.

Ball -- who played college hoops at Washington State and Cal State L.A. -- has been making headlines (again) after saying, "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan 1-on-1."

Le'Veon ain't havin' it.

"lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention...so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done."

"Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State...youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you!"

"Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls."

Think Bell's reality check will stop Lavar from speaking his mind? Yeah, neither do we.