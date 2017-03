Victoria's Secret Models Meet in Miami ... Thongs for Coming!

Several Victoria's Secret models are uniting for a common goal -- making the Miami beach even hotter than usual.

Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver and others posed together in very tight formation ... all wearing white, lacy lingerie because ... why the hell not?

VS cut their swimwear collection this year, but the ladies are making the most of alternative options.