Ezekiel Elliott's Not a Completely Terrible Person ... Says Ex-Cowboys Linebacker

Ex-Cowboys Linebacker Zeke's Not a Completely Terrible Person

Breaking News

Sounds like former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter is conflicted on how he feels about Ezekiel Elliott as a person.

On one hand, Carpenter says he absolutely condemns the boob-grabbing stunt ... and on the other, he's personally witnessed Zeke acting like a good dude.

Here's Bobby's statement:

"I don't endorse Zeke's behavior of grabbing women and pulling their shirts down. It's unprofessional at best and illegal at its worst."

"However on the Buckeye Cruise he got mobbed for pictures and didn't take everyone during his leisure time, but during the 4 hour autograph signing he was polite and engaging with nearly 800 people."

"I know it to be true because I was at the table beside of him. He smiled and kissed babies."

Our takeaway, Carpenter wants to defend Zeke ... but he knows it's dicey.

Meanwhile, Chris Spielman could not have been more clear ... he's sick and tired of Elliott's stupid antics.