Bow Wow Went Too Far 'Pimping' Melania ... Says Pal Sincere Show

EXCLUSIVE

One of Bow Wow's friends is breaking ranks, speaking out against him for threatening to pimp out Melania Trump.

We got Sincere Show, a former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star, Wednesday night at Nightingale Plaza, and he summed it up this way ... "Trump trippin' but Bow Wow trippin' too."

You'll recall ... Bow Wow came out strong in support of Snoop Dogg after Trump took a shot at Snoop for his controversial "Lavender" video. But Sincere says there's a line in any beef, and Bow Wow definitely crossed it with the Melania tweet.