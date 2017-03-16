Latavius Murray: I Won't Wear #28 On Vikings ... Too Much Respect for AP

Latavius Murray -- who just signed with the Vikings -- says he will NOT continue to wear #28 on his new team ... because he doesn't want to disrespect Adrian Peterson.

The former Oakland Raiders running back has been rocking #28 on previous teams for years ... saying he was initially inspired by Jags RB Fred Taylor.

But now that he's rockin' the purple, he's changing things up. Here's his explanation:

"There wasn't a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28. I have too much respect for AP and so much respect for what he's done and what he means to this organization."

"Many people don't know, but I wore the #28 as a kid because of Fred Taylor who played for the Jaguars at the time. When AP came onto the scene and Fred retired, he was my reason for keeping #28."

"I want to say to Vikings fans: I'm not here to replace #28, he's irreplaceable. I'm not here to be #28, there's no one like him. I ask that you accept me for the player I am and know that I'm here to give you all I got and to win."

As for Peterson, he has yet to sign with a new team. Oakland's got an opening though ...