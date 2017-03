Barron Trump So, This Is Where Ya Work, Dad?

Barron Trump took a stroll around the White House with his parents on Friday ... the first time he's been seen there since Donald Trump took office.

The president's 10-year-old son walked across one of the lawns with Melania -- who was decked out in red -- before boarding Marine One to start a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.

We broke the story ... Barron and his mom will be moving to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to stay in June. Guessing he scoped out a bedroom during his visit.