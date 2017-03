Ice Cube to Lakers: TANKING IS GARBAGE ... Don't Write Off D'Angelo

The Lakers are in a tailspin, they've lost 7 of their last 8 ... and if they're tanking for a draft pick, Ice Cube says that's total B.S.

Cube is a big Lake Show fan -- so we asked about a possible silver lining to another terrible season ... a shot at Lonzo Ball in the upcoming NBA Draft.

But Ice ain't havin' it ... saying he's still holding out hope D'Angelo Russell can turn a corner and become the star he was supposed to be.