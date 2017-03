Justin Bieber Celebrates St. Paddy's Day With Green Hangover Juice!!!

Justin Bieber is a regular Pied Piper with a massive headache!

The Biebs was in Mosman -- a suburb of Sydney, Australia -- Friday, when a gaggle of fans followed his every step.

Justin had tequila and apparently lots of it the night before, and he swears the green juice cures all that ails him.