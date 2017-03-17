Trump Tower Cops Have Security Concerns Over NYC St. Paddy's Day Parade

EXCLUSIVE

The biggest St. Patrick's Day parade in the country will not be derailed by Donald Trump protests ... at least that's the goal of the New York PD.

Law enforcement sources tell us police brass has instructed the rank and file to make sure the floats and parade marchers don't stop in front of Trump Tower in protest of the prez. What's more ... spectators will be barred from watching the parade on the sidewalk in front of Trump's building.

Cops tell us they're worried protesters on floats and afoot will try to stop the parade in its tracks with a flash demonstration. They're also worried about demonstrations getting out of control at the flash point.

And there's one other concern. There are Secret Service issues, since Melania and Barron are in the city and living in the building.

Cops are going to fortify their patrol of the area with the normal parade detail plus an additional 20+ officers in the immediate area.

An NYPD spokesman declined to comment.