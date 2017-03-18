Auntie Fee Dead At 59

Auntie Fee, the viral video sensation also known as Chef Sista Girl, has died nearly a week after suffering a massive heart attack ... according to her son.

Fee's son Tavis posted late Friday night, "god made the decision to take my mother home where its peace & Joy and im okay with that."

TMZ broke the story ... Fee was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Tuesday after feeling ill with chest pains. She suffered a massive heart attack at the hospital and had been on life support since.

Auntie Fee, who's full name was Felicia O'Dell, went viral in 2014 after posting her recipes for "good ass chicken" and "sweet treats for the kids." She went on to appear in the movie "Barbershop 3." She also came to TMZ to hook us up with her recipes.

She was 59.

RIP