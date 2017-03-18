Exonerated Football Star Brian Banks Getting Divorced

EXCLUSIVE
Sad news for Brian Banks -- the football player who was famously wrongly convicted of rape is divorcing his wife less than 2 years after they tied the knot.
Banks made headlines for battling his way into Atlanta Falcons training camp in 2013 after spending 5 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. His story is reportedly in the works to become a big Hollywood movie.
Banks married Emanuela Marinova in May 2015 -- but things have apparently fizzled ... both sides have filed for divorce.
No kids. No major community property. No word on why they split.