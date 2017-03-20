Carmelo Anthony Chillin With Sam Casssell ... L.A. Bound?

EXCLUSIVE

If you like seeing Carmelo Anthony in Knicks colors, turn your head ... cause Melo was out in L.A. Sunday night chatting it up at Catch with Sam Cassell, an assistant coach for the Clippers.

The Clippers are one of Melo's most talked about potential landing spots, and rumor has it that a trade between them and the Knicks almost happened at the deadline.

Add into the equation Melo's wife, LaLa, has an exploding acting career (never hurts to be in L.A.) and the Knicks seem to be souring on Anthony in favor of Porzingis and this meeting could be HUGE.

Or, the guys just both like seafood.