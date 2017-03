Ellen DeGeneres Incredible Home Up for Sale $45 Million!!!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have just put their amazing Montecito estate on the market ... and you gotta think, anyone who has cash to burn would be lucky to have it.

Ellen and Portia listed the estate, located in Santa Barbara County, for $45 mil. It sits on 17 acres and has ridiculous views of the Pacific.

The home, built in 1930, has 6 bedrooms, 9 fireplaces and the living room alone is 800 square feet.

