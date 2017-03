Elmo F Is for Fired ... By Donald Grump?!

Elmo is weighing in on President Trump's plan to cut his salary ... and Elmo ain't tickled. Not at all.

The normally happy "Sesame Street" resident was pretty surly in this spoof reacting to Trump's proposed congressional budget, in which the prez wants to completely eliminate federal funding for PBS.

Unclear if PBS or "Sesame Street" brass signed off on this -- but it's pretty damn funny.

Elmo down on his luck.