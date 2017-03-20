Jim Brown's Son BEASTING OUT ... As Lacrosse Prodigy!

Jim Brown's 15-year-old son is following in his father's footsteps ... as a killer lacrosse player -- and TMZ Sports has the video!

FYI, Jim has been hailed as one of the GREATEST lacrosse players of all time (in addition to that whole NFL Hall of Fame thing) ... and it's clear his son, Aris, has his father's gifts.

Aris is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in L.A. where he's already crushed a few impressive goals ... showing off speed, strength and shot power.

Check out the video (kindly provided by his mother, Monique) ... the kid's wearing #32 and doing the number proud.