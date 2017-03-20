Kyrie Irving Bummed Out Blue Devil 'I Wanted Duke To Go All The Way'

EXCLUSIVE

Here's a treat for all you North Carolina fans ... video of a totally bummed out Kyrie Irving licking his Blue Devil wounds after his alma mater was eliminated from the tourney.

Duke went down to South Carolina Sunday night ... and when we got Irving out in L.A. he told us the loss hurt him, 'cause he thought the guys had a chance to win it all.

Irving played for Coach K back in 2010 (for all of 12 games) but even though he's killing it in the NBA right now it's clear from the clip he still bleeds blue.

Don't worry Kyrie, there's always next year ... for a whole new team 'cause all these guys are going to the NBA.