Tom Brady's Stolen Jersey RECOVERED On 'Foreign Soil' ... Says Jay Glazer

Breaking News

The FBI has recovered Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey on "foreign soil" ... this according to Jay Glazer.

And get this ... Tom's Super Bowl 49 jersey -- which was ALSO stolen (secretly, apparently) -- was also recovered. Officials believe it was jacked by the same person and moved overseas ... so says CSNNE's Tom Curran.

Glazer says the FBI teamed up with the NFL security team for the recovery -- and is now in the process of returning the jerseys back to Brady.

So, who's the thief??

Glazer says the perp is someone who "posed" as an international media member.

Of course, the jersey went missing in the minutes after Brady and the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Video later surfaced (courtesy of our friends at Yahoo Sports) showing Brady searching through his equipment bag for the jersey while insisting that he "100 percent" put it in there.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search -- including the Texas Rangers. Brady valued the jersey at $500,000 on the police report filed in Houston.