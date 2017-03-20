Tom Brady Thief Caught on Video May Have Jacked Von Miller, Too!

Breaking News

The man who jacked Tom Brady's Super Bowl jerseys may have ALSO stolen Von Miller's helmet and cleats from Super Bowl 50 ... so says Jay Glazer.

Glazer appeared on "Undisputed" on FS1 and said investigators used video footage to identify the suspect in the Super Bowl 51 caper.

Glazer says investigators saw the suspect enter the locker room behind Bill Belichick and leave a short time later with something tucked under his arm.

Glazer says the suspect had a legitimate media credential -- but may not be a real journalist. He may have been running a scam.

And get this ... Glazer says the Denver Broncos believe the suspect hit Von Miller in the previous Super Bowl.

Story developing ...