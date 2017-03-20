Huma Abedin & Tony Goldwyn It Ain't the White House But We'll Take Disneyland!

Huma Abedin's hanging out with the president -- not the one she was hoping to be with, but a day at Disneyland with Tony Goldwyn from "Scandal" is a damn good plan B.

Hillary Clinton's right-hand woman hit Disney with the TV prez, her son and one of his daughters. Tony got closer to Huma and HRC during the campaign.

He spoke at the DNC, and Hill and Huma visited the set of "Scandal" ... so yeah, he's a big supporter. Can't imagine what they talked about all day.

Your candidate just lost the election! What are you gonna do?

WE'RE GOING TO DISNEYLAND!!