TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
War Machine Convicted On 29 Counts in Christy Mack Beating, Hung Jury for Attempted Murder

War Machine Convicted On 29 Counts in GF Beating Hung Jury on Attempted Murder

3/20/2017 2:38 PM PDT
Breaking News

0320-war-machine-in-court-FOX-5-01Former MMA fighter War Machine dodged conviction for the attempted murder of his ex-gf, Christy Mack -- but was nailed on 29 other charges, including sexual assault and battery. 

The jury came back deadlocked on 2 counts of attempted murder in the 2014 brutal beating of Mack and a male friend who was in her apartment the day of the attack. War Machine was found guilty though of coercion, dissuading a witness, battery by strangulation, kidnapping ... and multiple counts of sexual assault.

The fighter and his attorneys had turned down a plea deal that could have put him away for 18 to 40 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

0320-christy-mack-injuries-photos

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

EliteDaily