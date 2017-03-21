High School Basketball Ref INSANE DUNKS ... But I Can Do Better!

The high school basketball ref who went viral for throwin' down CRAZY DUNKS after working a prep tournament tells TMZ Sports ... he's got a lot more where that came from!!!

If you haven't seen the video ... stop.

Watch right now.

Tim Huskisson was in full stripes when he grabbed a ball and executed a windmill alley-oop, a tomahawk and more. The 11,000 people at the Missouri tournament lost their minds!

The 24-year-old -- who played college ball at the University of Northern Colorado -- tells us it was the kids who encouraged him to put on the aerial show ... but he waited until the tournament was over so he wouldn't take the spotlight off the athletes (dope, right?).

Now the video's everywhere ... Tim says he's hoping he can parlay his fame into a guest segment on the 'Ellen' show.