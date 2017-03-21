TMZ

LeBron James Praises Viral Video Hero (VIDEO)

LeBron James Gives Major Props To Amazing Viral Video Hero

3/21/2017 7:08 AM PDT
Breaking News

0321-lebron-james-TMZ-01LeBron James just gave major props to a viral video HERO ... praising a man who talked two young boys out of a street fight and into a handshake.

The video starts out with a brawl between two teenagers -- but then becomes a teaching session as a man intercedes PEACEFULLY, mentors the kids, and eventually gets them to squash their beef.

It began to make the rounds Monday night, garnering over 3.5 million views, and LeBron took notice, tweeting his appreciation.

"So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!"

It wasn't just LeBron either. Other sports stars like NFL player Torrey Smith, and former MLB player Jerry Hairston Jr. tossed love at the video as well.

