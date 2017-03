NFL's Eric Davis Trump's Wrong NFL Owners NOT Afraid You

Donald Trump is WAYYYYYY off if he thinks NFL owners are blacklisting Colin Kaepernick out of fear of a presidential Twitter backlash ... so says ex-NFL star Eric Davis.

The former 49ers cornerback says NFL owners are too rich and too powerful to be swayed by a TWEET from the president ... despite claims Trump made in Kentucky earlier this week.

As for whether Kaepernick deserves a shot in the NFL this season, Eric has pretty strong opinion on that.