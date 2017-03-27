Pacman Jones Pleads Not Guilty To Hotel Assault Charges

EXCLUSIVE

Pacman Jones is digging in ... pleading not guilty in his crazy incident at a Cincinnati hotel -- the same incident when he was caught on tape wishing death on a police officer.

The Bengals star was arrested on January 3 for allegedly roughing up a security guard. He was later charged with obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, assault and harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a nurse who was trying to take his blood.

The spit charge was dismissed last week -- and now we've learned Jones has pled not guilty to the remaining charges.

It's a big deal for Jones -- if he's convicted on all counts, he faces up to 8 months in jail. He's due back in court next month.

Of course, Jones could not have been more rude to police during the arrest -- telling one of the officer to "suck my d*ck."