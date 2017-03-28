Glen 'Big Baby' Davis I'd Welcome Ray Allen At '08 Celtics Reunion

What bad blood??

Glen "Big Baby" Davis says he'd love to have Ray Allen on board for the 2008 Boston Celtics reunion ... but understands why some of the other guys think differently.

We spoke with Davis outside Ace of Diamonds in L.A. Monday night about Rajon Rondo's plan to reunite the '08 title team this summer ... minus 1/3 of the famous Big 3.

All the other guys have gotten the invite, except for Allen who ditched the green and white for South Beach in '11 ... and Davis isn't shocked the sharpshooter got snubbed.