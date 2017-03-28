Tim Brown Raiders Players Are Under Control ... Vegas Won't Be An Issue

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown is completely confident the Raiders will be able to keep their players out of trouble ... despite the team's relocation to Las Vegas.

Brown -- who was initially worried about the move -- admits he's changed his mind and now thinks the team will control their personnel ... even if it means camping outside their homes!!

As for the 180 -- Brown says he realized the guys have the money to get in trouble wherever they are ... and Vegas is no different.

Fair point ... but we gotta say, trouble is a LOT more fun in Sin City.